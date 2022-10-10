Bloomfield HS football team falls to Columbia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team fell to Columbia High School of Maplewood, 13-3, on Friday night, Oct. 7, at Foley Field. The Bengals fell to 2-4 on the season.

It was Columbia’s first win of the season. Columbia moved to 1-5.

The Bengals will visit Barringer High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Schools Stadium in Newark at 1 p.m. Barringer, which was 0-10 last year, is having a good season with a 4-2 record so far.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.