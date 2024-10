This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team dropped a 42-14 decision to Livingston on Friday, Oct. 18, at Livingston to move to a 3-5 record on the season.

The Bengals will visit West Orange on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. in the final regular-season game.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon