Bloomfield HS football team falls to West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team fell to West Orange, 34-7, on Friday, Sept. 9, at Foley Field.

The Bengals moved to 0-2, while West Orange improved to 2-0 on the season.

Senior running back Jayden Evans scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead for the only scoring in the quarter.

Bloomfield will host Livingston on Friday, Sept. 16, at Foley Field at 7 p.m. Livingston is 1-2 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.