BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team lost to West Orange 41-12 on Friday, Oct. 25, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Bengals, who moved to 3-6 on the season, will visit Clifton on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. in the season finale.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon