This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It’s time for football.

The Bloomfield High School football team began official practice sessions on Monday, Aug. 12.

The Bengals hosted a scrimmage on Monday morning, Aug. 19, at Foley Field against Irvington and Verona.

Bloomfield will visit Newark Central to kick off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Shabazz Stadium at 7 p.m. Mike Carter is in his 34th season as the head coach of the Bengals.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon