Bloomfield HS football team looks to get back on track

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team is looking to get back on the winning track.

The Bengals lost to East Orange Campus, 52-12, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24 at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

Bloomfield, which was coming off a 33-26 victory over Livingston in the previous week, moved to 1-3 on the season.

Junior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni threw two touchdown passes to senior Nathaniel Brown — a 39-yarder in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead and a 25-yarder in the second quarter for a 12-6 lead. EOC answered to tie the score at 12-12 at halftime.

Brown finished with those two receptions for scores. Frantantoni completed four of seven passes for 74 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Senior running back Jayden Evans rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries, and senior running back Joey Jones had 20 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The Bengals will host Dickinson on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Bengals’ homecoming game. Dickinson has won three straight games to improve to 3-1.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.