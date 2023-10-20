Bloomfield HS football team prevails over Barringer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni ran for three touchdowns to lead the Bloomfield High School football team to a 34-12 win over Barringer on Friday, Oct. 13, at Foley Field during BHS’ Homecoming.

Frantantoni ran for 36 yards on seven carries. He passed for 83 yards on four of seven attempts.

Junior Alejandro Valencia rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries, senior Jonathan Nichol carried eight times for 39 yards and a TD, and junior Sebastian Urena had five carries for 36 yards and a TD for the Bengals, who won their second in three games and improved to 3-4 overall. Barringer lost its fourth in a row to move to 3-4.

Sophomore Aidan Terrell had two carries for 12 yards for Bloomfield.

The win was the 140th for head coach Mike Carter Sr. at the helm.

The Bengals will visit Belleville on Friday, Oct. 20. Belleville is 0-7.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Barringer (Friday, Oct. 13, at Foley Field)