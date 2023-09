This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team looks to get back on the winning track.

The Bengals lost to East Orange Campus, 41-6, Friday, Sept. 22, at Foley Field for their third loss in a row to move to 1-3. East Orange Campus won its first game and improved to 1-3.

The Bengals will visit Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 29, at Caven Point Athletic Facility in Jersey City at 7 p.m. Dickinson is 0-3.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon