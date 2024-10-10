Bloomfield HS football team seeks to get back on winning track

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Paterson Kennedy on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Foley Field, looking to get back on the winning track.

The BHS Bengals enter with a 2-4 record on the season after falling at home to East Orange Campus, 38-0, on Friday, Oct. 4. The loss ended the Bengals’ two-game winning streak.

Paterson Kennedy is coming off a 40-0 win over Barringer, improving to 3-3 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. East Orange Campus