BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Montclair High School on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Foley Field at 6:30 p.m.

The Bengals lost to Nutley High School. 20-7, in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 6, to move to 0-2. Montclair also is 0-2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Nutley (Sept. 6, at Foley Field)