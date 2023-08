This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team began practicing for the season on Aug. 7. The Bengals will kick off the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 31, when they host Nutley at 7 p.m. Above and at left, wearing the gray shirt, is Mike Carter, who enters his 33rd season as the Bengals head coach.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino and Courtesy of Jerry Simon