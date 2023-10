This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Barringer on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at Foley Field.

The Bengals lost to Columbia, 42-6, Friday, Oct. 6, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood to move to a 2-4 overall record. Columbia improved to 4-2. Barringer lost to Millburn, 34-26, in triple overtime to move to 3-3.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

Bloomfield vs. Columbia