BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host East Orange Campus on Friday, Sept. 22.

Bloomfield fell at Livingston, 21-0, Thursday, Sept. 14, to move t a 1-2 record. Livingston improved to 1-3.

East Orange Campus is 0-3.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Livingston