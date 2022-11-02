Bloomfield HS football team to host Hackensack in regional invitational semifinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Hackensack in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Foley Field at 6 p.m.

The Bengals received a quarterfinal bye. Hackensack defeated Paterson Kennedy, 41-9, in the quarterfinals to improve to 4-5.

The Bengals have won two straight games, both shutouts, to improve to 4-4 this season. They defeated Barringer, 14-0, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Newark Schools Stadium and defeated Belleville, 35-0, on Friday, Oct. 21, at Foley Field. 

The Bengals have three shutout wins this season. The other came against Dickinson, 27-0, on Friday, Sept. 30, at Foley Field.

The other semifinal pits Livingston at Plainfield on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. The final is Thursday, Nov. 10. This is the first year for the regional invitational tournaments for teams that missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

