Bloomfield HS football team to host Nutley in season opener on Aug. 31

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will kick off the season against Nutley on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Foley Field at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Captains, from left, are No. 4 Elijah Valentin, No. 2 Jonathan Nichol, No. 18 Trevor Frantantoni, No. 6 Wayne Oliphant, No. 77 William Cordero and No. 50 Alonzo Nesbitt.

Coaches: Kneeling from left are assistant coaches Mike Carter Jr., Dan Carter, Ed Capozzi and Moquiez Headley. Standing from left are assistant coaches James McDaniel and Ed Sadlock; head coach Mike Carter Sr.; and assistant coaches James Taggart and Larry Tuorto.