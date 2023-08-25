Bloomfield HS football team to host Nutley in season opener on Aug. 31

By on

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Head coach Mike Carter, middle, poses with his sons and assistant oaches Mike Carter Jr., left, and Dan Carter.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will kick off the season against Nutley on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Foley Field at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Captains, from left, are No. 4 Elijah Valentin, No. 2 Jonathan Nichol,  No. 18 Trevor Frantantoni, No. 6 Wayne Oliphant, No. 77  William Cordero and No. 50 Alonzo Nesbitt.

Coaches: Kneeling from left are assistant coaches Mike Carter Jr., Dan Carter, Ed Capozzi and Moquiez Headley. Standing from left are assistant coaches James McDaniel and Ed Sadlock; head coach Mike Carter Sr.; and assistant coaches James Taggart and Larry Tuorto.

  

