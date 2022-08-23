UPDATED: Bloomfield HS football team to kick off season at Nutley on Sept. 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will visit Nutley in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Oval in Nutley.

The Bengals seek to improve on last season’s 3-7 record.

Mike Carter is entering his 32nd season as the Bengals head coach.

The Bengals hope to avenge last season’s 18-13 loss at Nutley in the season opener.

Bloomfield hosted a scrimmage against Northern Valley at Demarest, High Point and Shabazz last Saturday, Aug. 20, at Foley Field. The Bengals were scheduled to host a scrimmage against Paterson Kennedy on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after press time.

Editor’s Note: The time of the season opener at Nutley is now 6:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.