Bloomfield HS football team topples Livingston for first win of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Livingston, 33-26, for its first victory of the season on Friday night, Sept. 16, at Foley Field.

The Bengals improved to 1-2 on the season.

Junior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni ran for two touchdowns and threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Nathaniel Brown. Frantantoni passed for 88 yards on 5-of-11 attempts and finished with 14 rushing yards on five carries.

Senior running back Jayden Evans carried 19 times for 61 yards, sophomore running back James Fields had nine carries for 59 yards, and senior running back Joey Jones rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Bloomfield will visit East Orange Campus on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Paul Robeson Stadium. East Orange Campus is 0-3 after going 13-0 last season, when it won the Group 5 sectional and regional state championships.