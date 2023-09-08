Bloomfield HS football team defeats Nutley in the season opener

By

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the Bloomfield High School football team, the season opener was memorable.

Unveiling their new turf field, the Bengals looked impressive in defeating Nutley, 20-10, at Foley Field on Thursday night, Aug. 31.

Senior running back Jonathan Nichol rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries. Senior quarterback Trevor Frantantoni completed 4 of 8 passes for 110 yards with three touchdowns. Nichol, senior wide receiver Landon Andino and junior running back Sebastian Urena each caught a touchdown pass. 

On defense, senior linebacker Wayne Oliphant had 11 tackles and Urena had nine tackles as a defensive back.

The Bengals will visit West Orange High School on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

