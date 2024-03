BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School freshman Alana Dennis enjoyed a great performance at the New Balance Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Boston on Friday, March 8.

Dennis placed ninth in the preliminaries of the girls freshman 60-meter dash in 7.99 seconds, out of a field of 96 runners who completed the race. Dennis just missed qualifying for the finals. The top eight made the finals.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield Track