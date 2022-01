BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School freshman Alex Benkert is enjoying a strong season for the Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield high school ice hockey team.

Through Jan. 17, Benkert had 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points. He is second on the team in goals and points behind Nutley’s Rocco Albanese, who had 16 goals and 44 points. The team’s season record through Jan. 17 was 5-10.

Photo Courtesy of Dana Vitale