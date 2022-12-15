Bloomfield HS girls basketball gets ready for the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, under fifth-year head coach Zac Dearwater, will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston at 7 p.m.

Here is the team roster:

Seniors

  • Stella Schmidt, No. 1.
  • Nyra Brown, No. 11.

Juniors

  • Maya Mickens, No. 22.
  • Aniyah Brown, No. 25.
  • Victoria Feliciano, No. 33.

Sophomores

  • Mia Gonzalez, No. 2.
  • Ava Barker, No. 3.
  • Addison Schwindt, No. 4.
  • Mia Benkert, No. 10.
  • Gabrielle Kot, No. 13.
  • Michelle Hernandez, No. 15.
  • Gauri Desai, No. 35.
  • Angelina Sanchez, No. 40.

Freshman

  • Sophia Harvey, No. 5.

Here is the season schedule; all games are subject to change, so check before attending them:

  • Dec. 15: at Livingston, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 17: vs. Nutley, 10 a.m.
  • Dec. 20: at West Essex, 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 22: at Fort Lee, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. Paramus, 2 p.m.
  • Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.
  • Jan. 3: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 5: at Central, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 7: at Verona, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 10: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 12: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 14: vs. East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.
  • Jan. 17: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 19: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 25: vs. St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 28: at Montclair, noon.
  • Jan. 31: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 2: vs. Central, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 6: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 7: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 9: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 15: at Clifton, 4 p.m.

