Bloomfield HS girls basketball gets ready for the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, under fifth-year head coach Zac Dearwater, will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston at 7 p.m.

Here is the team roster:

Seniors

Stella Schmidt, No. 1.

Nyra Brown, No. 11.

Juniors

Maya Mickens, No. 22.

Aniyah Brown, No. 25.

Victoria Feliciano, No. 33.

Sophomores

Mia Gonzalez, No. 2.

Ava Barker, No. 3.

Addison Schwindt, No. 4.

Mia Benkert, No. 10.

Gabrielle Kot, No. 13.

Michelle Hernandez, No. 15.

Gauri Desai, No. 35.

Angelina Sanchez, No. 40.

Freshman

Sophia Harvey, No. 5.

Here is the season schedule; all games are subject to change, so check before attending them:

Dec. 15: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: vs. Nutley, 10 a.m.

Dec. 20: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Fort Lee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. Paramus, 2 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.

Jan. 3: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Verona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: vs. East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Montclair, noon.

Jan. 31: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Central, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Feb. 7: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Clifton, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon