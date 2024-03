Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this

season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Senior guard Aniya Brown made the first team, junior guard Gabrielle Kot and senior forward Maya Mickens made the second team and junior guards Ava Barker and Mia Gonzalez made honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon