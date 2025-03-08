Bloomfield HS girls basketball team concludes season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost at No. 6 seed Livingston, 49-33, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Freshman guard Lia Barker scored 12 points, senior guard Mia Gonzalez had nine points, senior center Angie Sanchez netted four points; and senior guard Addison Schwindt, sophomore guard Faith Ulan, freshman guard Isabella Bernhard and senior center Gauri Desai each had two points for the Bengals, who ended the season at 10-15.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon