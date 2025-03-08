Bloomfield HS girls basketball team concludes season

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS girls basketball team concludes season

Bloomfield senior Lia Barker looks to shoot against Montclair on Feb. 18 in a 52-32 home loss.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost at No. 6 seed Livingston, 49-33, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Freshman guard Lia Barker scored 12 points, senior guard Mia Gonzalez had nine points, senior center Angie Sanchez netted four points; and senior guard Addison Schwindt, sophomore guard Faith Ulan, freshman guard Isabella Bernhard and senior center Gauri Desai each had two points for the Bengals, who ended the season at 10-15.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team concludes season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →