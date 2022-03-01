Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Bergen Tech; advances to sectional quarterfinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated No. 12 seed Bergen Tech, 45-34, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28.

Senior guard Chiara Hilario had 21 points, senior forward Lucy Heman had 10 points, senior forward Aliyah Sanchez had 7 points, freshman guard Ava Barker had six points and senior guard A’sya Brown added a free throw.

The Bengals, who improved to a 16-9 overall record, will visit No. 4 seed Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Union City and No. 8 seed Columbia in the semifinals on Friday, March 4.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon