BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Senior Chiara Hilario scored 16 points and senior Aliyah Sanchez had 12 points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 48-38 home win over Newark East Side on Saturday, Feb. 12, in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

Junior Stella Schmidt and senior Lucy Heyman each had 6 points for the Lady Bengals, who improved to a 13-6 overall record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon