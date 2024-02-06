Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Fort Lee

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Fort Lee High School, 60-26, Monday, Feb. 5, at home for its second win in a row to improve to 9-9 on the season.

Senior Aniya Brown had 16 points, and juniors Ava Barker and Gabrielle Kot each had 10 points to lead the Bengals. Angie Sanchez and junior Addison Schwindt each had 7 points, senior Maya Mickens had 6 points, and senior Michelle Hernandez and freshman Quinn Bailey each had 2 points.

In their previous game, the Bengals defeated Cedar Grove, 43-19, at home on Thursday, Feb. 1. Brown had 14 point and seven rebounds, Hernandez had 7 points and six rebounds, Kot and Mia Gonzalez each had 6 points, Barker had 4 points and five rebounds and Mickens had 2 points and four rebounds. Sanchez had three rebounds and junior center Gauri Desai had two rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Fort Lee (Feb. 5)