Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Livingston

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Livingston High School 27-18 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home.

Senior Nyra Brown had 7 points and four rebounds; sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 7 points and three rebounds; sophomore Ava Barker had 6 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals; junior Maya Mickens had 3 points and five rebounds; sophomore Michelle Hernandez had 2 points and six rebounds; senior Stella Schmidt had 2 points; and junior Aniyah Brown had six rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Bengals, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 overall on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon