Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Millburn, improves to 10-4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Millburn, 52-34, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home. The Lady Bengals improved to 10-4 on the season.

Senior Lucy Heyman had 18 points and 12 rebounds; senior Chiara Hilario had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists; junior Stella Schmidt had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals; and senior Aaliyah Sanchez had 6 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead BHS.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon