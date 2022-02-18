Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Montclair; gains No. 5 seed in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Montclair, 50-27, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Bengals, who improved to a 15-6 overall record and 7-3 in the division, received the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament and will host No. 12 seed Bergen Tech in the first round on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Paterson Eastside and No. 13 Fair Lawn in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon