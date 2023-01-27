Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats North Star Academy, advances to ECT first round

Mia Gonzalez, a sophmore, drives around a North Star player. Maya Mickens goes for a layup against North Star. Ava Barker drives for a layup against North Star. Gabrielle Kot lays up a shot against North Star. Aniyah Brown shoots the ball against North Star.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated No. 20 seed North Star Academy 63-42 in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 26, at home.

Sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 17 points, sophomore Ava Barker had 9 points, junior Maya Mickens had 8 points, seniors Nyra Brown and Stella Schmidt each had 7 points, junior Aniyah Brown had 5 points, sophomore Addison Schwindt had 4 points, sophomore Angie Sanchez had 2 points and sophomore Michelle Hernandez had 1 point for the Bengals, who snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 8-8 overall on the season.

The Bengals will visit No. 4 seed Newark Academy in the ECT first round on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Newark Academy in Livingston. The winner will face the winner of No. 12 seed Verona High School and No. 5 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the higher-seeded school.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon