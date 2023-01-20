Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley, loses to West Essex

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School 41-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nutley.

Stella Schmidt had 12 points and four rebounds; Aniya Brown had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; Gabrielle Kot had 7 points; and Nyra Brown had 3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.

Bloomfield lost to West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell on Thursday, Jan. 19, at home. Aniyah Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds, Kot had 7 points, three rebounds and three assists; Mickens had 6 points and three assists, and Nyra Brown had three rebounds for the Bengals, who moved to a 7-7 overall record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon