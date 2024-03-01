Bloomfield HS girls basketball team ends decent season

Bloomfield junior Ava Barker drives ahead during the 60-26 home win over Fort Lee on Monday, Feb. 5.
Bloomfield freshman Quinn Bailey gets off a jumper during 60-26 girls basketball victory over Fort Lee on Monday, Feb. 5, at home.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team had a decent season.

The Bengals finished with a 12-12 overall record after losing at second-seeded Morristown, 74-52, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Junior guard Gabrielle Kot had a game-high 18 points to lead the 15th-seeded Bengals. Senior guard Aniya Brown had 10 points, senior forward Maya Mickens had 9, junior guard Mia Gonzalez had 6, senior center Michelle Hernandez had 4, junior guard Ava Barker had 3 and junior guard Addison Schwindt added 2 for Bloomfield, which had won its previous two games.

