Bloomfield HS girls basketball team ends decent season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team had a decent season.

The Bengals finished with a 12-12 overall record after losing at second-seeded Morristown, 74-52, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Junior guard Gabrielle Kot had a game-high 18 points to lead the 15th-seeded Bengals. Senior guard Aniya Brown had 10 points, senior forward Maya Mickens had 9, junior guard Mia Gonzalez had 6, senior center Michelle Hernandez had 4, junior guard Ava Barker had 3 and junior guard Addison Schwindt added 2 for Bloomfield, which had won its previous two games.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon