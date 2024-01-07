Bloomfield HS girls basketball team enjoys five-game winning streak

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove and Verona to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 5-3.

Senior guard Aniya Brown had 18 points, five rebounds and four steals to power the Bengals to a 45-32 win at Cedar Grove on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Senior forward Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and three blocks; junior guard Ava Baker had 7 points and five rebounds; junior guard Addison Schwindt had 6 points; junior guard Gabrielle Kot had 4 points, four rebounds and four assists; and senior center Michelle Hernandez had 3 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bengals rallied to beat Verona, 44-42, at home on Saturday, Jan. 6. Bloomfield trailed 32-29 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Verona, 15-10, in the fourth quarter. Brown had 12 points and Mickens had 9. Kot and Barker each had 5 points, and Hernandez and Schwindt each had 4.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Verona (Jan. 6 at BHS)