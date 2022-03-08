Bloomfield HS girls basketball team enjoys great season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team finished a stellar season.

The Lady Bengals, under head coach Zac Dearwater, ended the season with a 16-10 overall record after losing to Paterson Eastside, 44-21, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Wednesday, March 1.

Bloomfield was the No. 5 seed. Paterson Eastside was seeded fourth.

The key players for the Bengals this season were senior guard Chiara Hilario, senior center Lucy Heyman, senior forward Aliyah Sanchez, senior guard Ashley Martinez, junior guard Stella Schmidt and freshman guard Ava Barker. Other strong contributors were sophomore guard Aniyah Brown, junior forward Nyra Brown, freshman guard Gabrielle Kot and sophomore guard Maya Mickens.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon