Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Central

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Central

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team fell to Newark Central, 57-48, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game on Tuesday, Feb.8, at BHS.

Senior Chiara Hilario had 27 points and eight rebounds; senior Lucy Heyman had 10 points and nine rebounds; senior Aliyah Sanchez had 4 points, seven rebounds and three assists; sophomore Maya Mickens had 4 points and three rebounds; junior Stella Schmidt had 3 points and two rebounds; and freshman Ava Barker had four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Bloomfield moved to a 12-6 overall record.

In their previous game, the 14th-seeded Lady Bengals fell at No. 3 seed University, 77-35, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. Their five-game winning streak came to an end.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Central added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS