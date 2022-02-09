Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Central

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ —The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team fell to Newark Central, 57-48, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game on Tuesday, Feb.8, at BHS.

Senior Chiara Hilario had 27 points and eight rebounds; senior Lucy Heyman had 10 points and nine rebounds; senior Aliyah Sanchez had 4 points, seven rebounds and three assists; sophomore Maya Mickens had 4 points and three rebounds; junior Stella Schmidt had 3 points and two rebounds; and freshman Ava Barker had four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Bloomfield moved to a 12-6 overall record.

In their previous game, the 14th-seeded Lady Bengals fell at No. 3 seed University, 77-35, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. Their five-game winning streak came to an end.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon