BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to Newark Central High School 60-42 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home.

Aniyah Brown had 11 points; Ava Barker had 10 points; Nyra Brown had 9 points; Gabrielle Kot had 5 points; Stella Schmidt and Michelle Hernandez each had 3 points; and Maya Mickens had 1 point for the Bengals, who moved to a 9-10 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon