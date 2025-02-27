Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gears up for state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed Livingston in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m.

If the Bengals win, they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Union City and No. 14 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 3. The semifinals are Wednesday, March 5, and the final is Saturday, March 8, all at the higher-seeded schools.

BHS lost to Montclair, 52-32, at home on Tuesday, Feb. 19, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Freshman guard Lia Barker scored 12 points, senior guard Mia Gonzalez and sophomore guard Faith Ulan each had six points, senior guard/forward Sydney Lloyd had four points and senior forward Lorraine Louis added two points.

The Bengals lost to Randolph, 45-24, on Saturday, Feb. 22, in an independent game to move to 10-14 on the season. Barker had 10 points, senior guard Addison Schwindt had eight, freshman guard Isabella Bernard had four and senior center Gauri Desai added two.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon