Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets ready for the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at home against North Star Academy at 7 p.m.

The Bengals are looking to build on last year’s 12-12 record.

The following is the BHS roster:

Seniors

Mia Gonzalez, guard.

Ava Barker, guard.

Addison Schwindt, guard.

Sydney Lloyd, guard/forward.

Lorraine Louis, forward

Angelina Sanchez, forward/center.

Gauri Desai, center.

Junior

Audrey McLaughlin, guard/forward.

Sophomores

Faith Ulan, guard.

Quinn Bailey, forward.

Inez Brewster, forward.

Sophia Baldevarona, guard.

Freshmen

Lia Barker, guard.

Isabella Bernhard, guard.

The following is the BHS schedule:

Dec. 17: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: vs. DePaul, at Hackensack Rec Center, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: Millburn, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: Randolph, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: Verona, 4 p.m.

Feb. 14: Park Ridge, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: Montclair, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon