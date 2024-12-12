Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets ready for the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at home against North Star Academy at 7 p.m.
The Bengals are looking to build on last year’s 12-12 record.
The following is the BHS roster:
Seniors
- Mia Gonzalez, guard.
- Ava Barker, guard.
- Addison Schwindt, guard.
- Sydney Lloyd, guard/forward.
- Lorraine Louis, forward
- Angelina Sanchez, forward/center.
- Gauri Desai, center.
Junior
- Audrey McLaughlin, guard/forward.
Sophomores
- Faith Ulan, guard.
- Quinn Bailey, forward.
- Inez Brewster, forward.
- Sophia Baldevarona, guard.
Freshmen
- Lia Barker, guard.
- Isabella Bernhard, guard.
The following is the BHS schedule:
Dec. 17: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1 p.m.
Dec. 27: vs. DePaul, at Hackensack Rec Center, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: Caldwell, 1 p.m.
Jan. 6: Nutley, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.
Jan. 9: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
Jan. 11: Millburn, 1 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Verona, 4 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
Jan. 30: Randolph, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: Verona, 4 p.m.
Feb. 14: Park Ridge, 4 p.m.
Feb. 18: Montclair, 7 p.m.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon