Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets ready for the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at home against North Star Academy at 7 p.m.

The Bengals are looking to build on last year’s 12-12 record.

The following is the BHS roster:

Seniors

  • Mia Gonzalez, guard.
  • Ava Barker, guard.
  • Addison Schwindt, guard.
  • Sydney Lloyd, guard/forward.
  • Lorraine Louis, forward
  • Angelina Sanchez, forward/center.
  • Gauri Desai, center.

Junior

  • Audrey McLaughlin, guard/forward.

Sophomores

  • Faith Ulan, guard.
  • Quinn Bailey, forward.
  • Inez Brewster, forward.
  • Sophia Baldevarona, guard.

Freshmen

  • Lia Barker, guard.
  • Isabella Bernhard, guard.

The following is the BHS schedule:

Dec. 17: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: vs. DePaul, at Hackensack Rec Center, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: Caldwell, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6: Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: Millburn, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: Randolph, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: Verona, 4 p.m.

Feb. 14: Park Ridge, 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: Montclair, 7 p.m.

