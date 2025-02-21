Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has busy home week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team had a busy week, playing four games, all at home.

They started the week with a 49-28 win over Wayne Valley on Monday, Feb. 11.

The next day, they fell to Verona, 41-38, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Senior guard Ava Barker had a game-high 14 points, sophomore forward Inez Brewster had nine points and 11 rebounds, senior guard Addison Schwindt had seven points and eight rebounds, senior guard Mia Gonzalez and senior forward Angie Sanchez each had four points, and freshman guard Lia Barker added two points in the loss to Verona.

BHS then lost to Park Ridge, 59-47, on Friday, Feb. 14, in an independent game. Lia Barker had 17 points, Gonzalez had 12 points, Brewster had seven points, sophomore guard Faith Ulan had six points and Sanchez had four points.

Sanchez led the Bengals with 10 points in a 56-34 home loss to Summit on Saturday, Feb. 15, in an independent game. Brewster had eight points; Ulan had six points; freshman guard Isabella Bernhard had four points; and Gonzalez, junior forward Audrey McLaughlin and sophomore forward Quinn Bailey each had two points. BHS moved to 10-12 on the season.

BHS will host Randolph on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the final regular-season game.

The Bengals will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 27.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Verona (Feb. 11, at Bloomfield)