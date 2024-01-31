Bloomfield HS girls basketball team has good run in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated No. 22 seed Millburn, 58-37, Thursday, Jan. 25, in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament at home.

Senior Aniya Brown had a game-high 17 points, junior Gabrielle Kot had 14, junior Angie Sanchez and junior Ava Barker each had 6, senior Maya Mickens had 5 and junior Mia Gonzalez and senior Michelle Hernandez each had 4.

The Bengals then lost at No. 6 seed Newark Central, 59-43, Saturday, Jan. 27, in the round of 16. Brown had 18 points, Hernandez had 7 points and 14 rebounds and Barker had 9 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Millburn (Jan. 25)