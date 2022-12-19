Bloomfield HS girls basketball team improves to 2-0 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Livingston High School and Nutley High School to improve to 2-0 on the season.

BHS defeated Livingston High School 45-11 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston. Sophomore Ava Barker had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals; sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 10 points; junior Aniyah Brown had 8 points and six rebounds; and senior Stella Schmidt had 7 points to lead the Lady Bengals.

Barker had 10 points, Kot had 9 points and Brown added five points in the 31-26 win over Nutley High School on Saturday, Dec. 17, at home.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon