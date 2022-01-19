Bloomfield HS girls basketball team moves to 7-3 on the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Chiara Hilario, a senior, scored 18 points and added two rebounds and one assist; senior Lucy Heyman had two points, 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks; and senior Aliyah Sanchez had 4 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 34-31 road win over Livingston on Jan. 13.

Stella Schmidt, a junior, had 5 points, three rebounds and one steal; senior A’sya Brown had 2 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal; and freshman Gabrielle Kot had 3 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

The Bengals then lost to Passaic Valley, 37-32, on Jan. 15 in Little Falls to move to a 7-3 overall record on the season. Brown, Kot and Heyman each had 6 points, and Sanchez had 5 points.

In earlier action, Heyman had 13 points and 21 rebounds, but the Bengals lost to Newark Central, 59-37, on Jan. 11. The loss ended the Bengals’ five-game winning streak. Hilario had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal; senior Ashley Martinez had 5 points, 10 rebounds and three assists; and Sanchez had 5 points and seven rebounds.

