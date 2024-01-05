Bloomfield HS girls basketball team wins holiday title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team won all three games to win the championship at the Jay Mahoney Holiday Hoop Fest, hosted by Bogota High School, improving to 3-3 this season.

BHS defeated Hillside, 61-39, on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Senior guard Aniya Brown and junior guard Gabrielle Kot each had 11 points, junior forward Angie Sanchez had 10, senior forward Maya Mickens scored 9, senior center Michelle Hernandez recorded 7, junior center Gauri Desai had 4 and junior guard Addison Schwidt added 2.

Kot scored 21 points to lead the Bengals to a 46-36 win over Hackensack on Friday, Dec. 29. Brown had 9 points, Hernandez had 7, junior guard Mia Gonzalez added 5 and Schwindt added 4.

Hernandez had 16 points and Brown had 14 in the 45-39 win over Fort Lee on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Kot recorded 7 points, Gonzalez had 4 and Schwindt and Sanchez each had 2.

