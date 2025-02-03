Bloomfield HS girls bowler Izzy Bille wins Essex County Tournament title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Izzy Bille captured the girls bowling title at the Essex County Individual Championships on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Belleville Bowlero.

On the boys’ side, BHS junior Jayden Padilla finished in second place.

Both bowlers qualified for the Individual Championships based on their performances at the Essex County Team Tournament at Bowlero Belleville two days earlier.

The Individual Championships featured the stepladder format.

Bille was the No. 1 seed in the girls’ competition after she had a 406 series over three games and was automatically put in the final. Livingston’s Victoria Cheng won three matches in the stepladder format.

Bille defeated Cheng in the final, 217-149.

At the team tournament, the BHS girls finished second overall to Nutley out of seven schools, while BHS boys finished fourth out of 16 schools.

