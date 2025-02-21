Bloomfield HS girls bowling team reaches state sectional semifinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fourth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls bowling team defeated 13th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan on Monday, Feb. 10, and defeated fifth-seeded Irvington on Thursday, Feb. 13, both at Bowlero in Belleville and both by 2-0 scores, to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament.

In the win over Bridgewater-Raritan, senior Isabella Bille had games of 178 and 236 and freshman Taylor Murray had a 168 game to lead BHS.

Bille rolled games of 213 and 224 and senior Leah Velasquez had a 178 game in the win over Irvington.

The Bengals, who improved to 8-6, were scheduled to face top-seeded Bergen County Tech in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The other semifinal pitted No. 3 seed Union City against No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech. The final is Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Bowlero.

Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded BHS boys bowling team defeated No. 11 seed Paterson Kennedy, 2-0, in the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 11, before losing to No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech, 2-0, at Bowler City in Hackenack in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.