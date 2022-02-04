Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Newark Tech in ECT preliminary round; will visit University in the first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 14th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls varsity basketball team defeated No. 19 seed Newark Tech, 52-37, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, at BHS.

Senior Chiara Hilario had 22 points, including three 3-pointers; Lucy Heyman had 13 points, Aliyah Sanchez had 9 points and freshman Gabrielle Kot had 5 points for Bloomfield.

BHS, which won its fifth straight game to improve to a 12-4 record, will visit No. 3 seed University in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Newark. The winner will face the winner between No. 6 seed Nutley and No. 11 seed Newark Academy in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded site.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Verona, 40-37, Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Verona in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Hilario had 12 points, Heyman had 11 points, junior Stella Schmidt and senior Ashley Martinez each had 5 points, Sanchez had 4 points, and senior A’sya Brown added two points. Bloomfield improved to 6-2 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon