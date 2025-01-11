Bloomfield HS girls hoops enjoys Jam Fest victory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a good start to the season with a 4-2 record through Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Bengals defeated Promise Academy 1 Charter, of New York, 24-15, in the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jam Fest at the Hackensack Rec Center on Sunday, Dec. 29. Senior guard Mia Gonzalez had eight points, sophomore forward Inez Brewster had five points, senior forward Angie Sanchez and senior guard Addison Schwindt each had four points, and senior guard Ava Barker added three points.

BHS fell to Caldwell, 59-18, Jan. 4, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Barker scored nine points, including two 3-pointers; Schwindt had four points and freshman Lia Barker hit a three-pointer.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Caldwell