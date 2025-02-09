Bloomfield HS girls hoops has county tournament showing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 15th-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus and lost to state-ranked West Orange in the Essex County Tournament.

Senior Ava Barker had 15 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two assists and freshman Lia Barker had 14 points, six steals, five rebounds and two assists in the 53-32 win over No. 18 seed East Orange Campus in the ECT preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at BHS.

Senior Mia Gonzalez had eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists; senior Angie Sanchez posted six points and three rebounds; sophomore Inez Brewster recorded five points, seven rebounds and six steals; senior Addison Schwindt added two points, six rebounds and three assists; and freshman Isabella Bernard added two points and three rebounds.

BHS then lost to No. 2 seed West Orange, 70-17, in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 1, to move to an 8-9 record overall on the season. West Orange is ranked No. 19 in the state by NJ.com.

Earlier in the week, the Bengals defeated Cedar Grove, 43-22, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, on BHS Senior Night. Barker had 17 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds; Sanchez scored 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals; Schwindt had five points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals; Gonzalez notched four points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds; and senior Sydney Lloyd and Lia Barker each had two points, three assists and three steals. Lia Barker also had three assists. Brewster grabbed seven rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Cedar Grove

Bloomfield vs. East Orange Campus (Essex County Tournament preliminary round)