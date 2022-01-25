Bloomfield HS girls hoops posts wins, improves to 9-4

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Glen Ridge and Newark Tech in consecutive games to improve to a 9-4 overall record on the season. Junior Stella Schmidt had 6 points, senior Lucy Heyman had 5 points and 16 rebounds, senior Chiara Hilario had 5 points and four rebounds, Aliyah Sanchez had 5 points and eight rebounds, and Ashley Martinez had 3 points in the 26-22 win at Glen Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 20. Freshman Ava Barker added 2 points.

The Bengals defeated Newark Tech, 43-23, at home on Saturday, Jan. 22. Hilario had 12 points, Heyman had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Sanchez posted 11 points and 13 rebounds. Senior A’sya Brown had four rebounds, Schmidt had 4 points and three rebounds, and Martinez had 3 points.

In earlier action, BHS lost at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 54-31, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Caldwell. Hilario had 18 points, and Sanchez had 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon