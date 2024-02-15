Bloomfield HS girls hoops team defeats East Orange Campus

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Ava Barker scored 19 points and fellow junior guard Mia Gonzalez scored 13 points to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 65-39 home win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior guard Aniya Brown had 12 points, junior guard Gabrielle Kot had 8, junior forward Angie Sanchez had 5, junior center Gauri Desai had 4 and senior forward Maya Mickens and junior guard Addison Schwindt each added 2.

Bloomfield lost to Union City, 59-42, Saturday, Feb. 10, at home in a non-conference game to move to 10-11 overall on the season. Kot led the Bengals with 12 points. Mickens had 7 points, Sanchez had 6 and Barker and Gonzalez each had 5.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost at Newark Central, 63-43, Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a Liberty Division game. The loss ended the Bengals two-game win streak.

